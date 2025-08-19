Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

