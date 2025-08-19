Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
