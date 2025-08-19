Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE IGD opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

