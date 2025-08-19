Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE IGD opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $5.88.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
