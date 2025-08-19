Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Friday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a 2.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
