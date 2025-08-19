Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Friday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a 2.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

