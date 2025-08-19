Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0554 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $23.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,891.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

