Rocky Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $105.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.54 million.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.