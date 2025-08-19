LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Plans $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.25. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCI Industries last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. LCI Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LCII. Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

