Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,172,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 797.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,972,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,542 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,551,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1%

IPG opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

