Corient IA LLC Invests $202,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Leidos by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,867,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $178.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,511.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,983.59. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,478 shares of company stock worth $1,852,525 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

