Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, adeclineof57.5% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.
About Evolution AB (publ)
