Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, adeclineof57.5% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

