State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.08.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

