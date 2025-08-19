Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,382 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.0%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

