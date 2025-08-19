Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, adeclineof50.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Maisons du Monde Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MDOUF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Maisons du Monde has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company’s decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

