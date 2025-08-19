Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, adeclineof50.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Maisons du Monde Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MDOUF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Maisons du Monde has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $3.69.
About Maisons du Monde
