State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tapestry by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,433,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $66,902,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $114.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

