Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD) Decreases By 52.8%

Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Infobird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

