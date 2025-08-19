Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD) Decreases By 52.8%

Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,000 shares, adeclineof52.8% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Infobird Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.32.
Infobird Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Infobird
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Subscription Stocks Built to Withstand Market Volatility
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These 3 Surging Gold & Silver Stocks Just Boosted Dividends
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.