Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) versus AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Head-To-Head Survey

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 18.30% 65.90% 2.02% AllianceBernstein 8.35% 18.63% 18.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ameriprise Financial and AllianceBernstein, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 2 4 1 1 2.13 AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus target price of $534.7143, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $39.6667, suggesting a potential downside of 1.77%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

84.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 90.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and AllianceBernstein”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $17.26 billion 2.76 $3.40 billion $32.14 15.72 AllianceBernstein $4.48 billion 1.00 $423.37 million $3.37 11.98

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameriprise Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats AllianceBernstein on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management, advice, and products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through third-party financial institutions, advisor networks, direct retail, and its institutional sales force under the Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand name. This segment products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products, as well as life and disability income insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities. The firm employs quantitative analysis along with long-term purchases, short-term purchases, trading, short sales, margin transactions, option strategies including writing covered options, uncovered options and spread strategies to make its investments. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm was formerly known as Alliance Capital Management Holding LP. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1967 and is based in Nashville,Tennessee.

