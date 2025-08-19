iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,280,000 shares, agrowthof117.1% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

