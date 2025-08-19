BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,939 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.