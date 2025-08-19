HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Diversified Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

