BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17,722.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 454,934 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $55,825,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $40,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 117.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 223,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,536,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1%

Royal Gold stock opened at $171.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.