HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 191,865 Shares of Gentherm Inc $THRM

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 191,865 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.0% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,210,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,616,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 902,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 898,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.0%

THRM stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.