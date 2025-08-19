BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,460 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Plug Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The firm had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

