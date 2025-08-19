BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 3,966 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in AES by 48.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in AES by 24.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,183,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 232,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in AES by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,187,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,585,000 after buying an additional 548,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. AES’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

