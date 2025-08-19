Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after purchasing an additional 669,614 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

