BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

