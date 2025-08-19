Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,172 shares of company stock valued at $89,692,367. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,624.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,390.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,501.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,414.06. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.