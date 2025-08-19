Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $100.13 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nasdaq worth $100,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,409 shares of company stock worth $2,887,839 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.