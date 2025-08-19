MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Stake Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in MasTec by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 0.3%

MTZ opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

View Our Latest Report on MasTec

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.