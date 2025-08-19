Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $101.62 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $101,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,390.57 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,501.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,414.06.

Insider Activity

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,172 shares of company stock valued at $89,692,367. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,624.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.