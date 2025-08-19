Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 3,985 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,419,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,906 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

