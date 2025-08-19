Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Diageo stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Diageo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.