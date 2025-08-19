Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,704,000 after acquiring an additional 256,707 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $8,092,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,056,110.34. This trade represents a 42.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $46,865,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $461.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.