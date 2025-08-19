Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 111,100 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 111,100 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,786,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,741,000 after acquiring an additional 553,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

