Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Invests $10.34 Million in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 478,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $70.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.57%.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

