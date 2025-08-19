Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 472,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 175,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 47,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 2,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

