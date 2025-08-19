Carmignac Gestion Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,072 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

