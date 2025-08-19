FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Invivyd Issued By HC Wainwright

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for Invivyd in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s FY2029 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Separately, D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on shares of Invivyd from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Invivyd Stock Down 18.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Invivyd had a negative net margin of 238.33% and a negative return on equity of 161.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVVD. Mithril II GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 2,051.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 391,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 1,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 227,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.