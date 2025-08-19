Carmignac Gestion Has $135.84 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,000 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 2.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.17% of Amphenol worth $135,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 563,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,072,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Amphenol by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 173,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,000 shares of company stock worth $77,703,320 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

