Carmignac Gestion Invests $21.40 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 271,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,397,000. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.23% of Celestica as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Celestica by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Celestica from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

NYSE:CLS opened at $194.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.80. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $218.80.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

