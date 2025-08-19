Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 99,084 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 99,084 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $51,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 192.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after buying an additional 337,074 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 138.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 34.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 116,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $157.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

