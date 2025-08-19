Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. $U

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,208,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,265,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,560.89. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $6,597,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,287,072.94. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,694 shares of company stock worth $31,384,519. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

