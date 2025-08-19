Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151,107 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.97% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $48,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,966,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

