Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $42,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Evertec by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Evertec by 39.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Evertec news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the sale, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $426,711.12. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,135.45. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evertec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Evertec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

