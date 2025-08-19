Confluent, Inc. $CFLT Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,088 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Confluent worth $52,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 188,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 60,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $28,775.25. Following the sale, the executive owned 411,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,886.70. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $69,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,533.60. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,238,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

