Dayforce, Inc. $DAY Position Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,078 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $56,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Dayforce by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dayforce by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dayforce by 15.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Dayforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,656.84. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

