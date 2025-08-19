Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,240 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of Lumentum worth $66,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.7%

LITE opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 517.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $1,869,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,542,124.37. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $185,714.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,706.80. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

