Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $58.58 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,096 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Assurant worth $58,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Stephens began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $209.53 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.97 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

