Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC Position Trimmed by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $63,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4,732.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

