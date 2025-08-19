Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,550 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,828,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $45,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,615,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 328,788 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 713.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 221,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.