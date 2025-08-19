Carmignac Gestion Buys 2,197 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,059,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after buying an additional 654,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,044,000 after buying an additional 327,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4%

Marriott International stock opened at $266.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.