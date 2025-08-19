JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,366,000 after buying an additional 718,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 1,724.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 656,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in JD.com by 706.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 974.5% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 103,328 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

